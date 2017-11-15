Sidharth Luthra to handle J-K terror funding case

The Union home ministry has appointed Sidharth Luthra, who served as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) during the UPA regime, to serve as the special public prosecutor in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

The senior advocate will appear for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in case bail applications or writ petitions relating to the case are moved in the Supreme Court. Luthra has already represented the agency when a special Delhi court took up the terror funding case.

The NIA had arrested multiple separatist leaders as well as businessmen for allegedly fueling last year’s unrest in the Valley by providing the protesters with funds that came from Pakistan.

Although ministry and NIA sources confirmed Luthra’s appointment, the 51-year-old told HT that he had not received any intimation.

Chosen as the ASG during the Manmohan Singh government, Luthra in the past served as the special public prosecutor in the Nirbhaya gang rape case. He has also represented Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in the criminal defamation lawsuit filed by him against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.