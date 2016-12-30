 Sidhu declined AAP’s Punjab deputy CM offer for Cong’s CM offer, says Kejriwal | india-news | Hindustan Times
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
Sidhu declined AAP’s Punjab deputy CM offer for Cong’s CM offer, says Kejriwal

india Updated: Dec 30, 2016 17:09 IST
IANS, Gurdaspur (Punjab)
Highlight Story

AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a road show in Boparai Village near Amritsar. (PTI photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu declined Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) offer to be their Punjab deputy chief minister candidate because “Congress offered to make him their chief ministerial candidate”.

“Everyone knows today that he is the undeclared chief ministerial candidate of the Congress. That is why he declined Aam Aadmi Party’s offer,” he said.

The AAP leader said their chief ministerial candidate will not be like that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress. “Our candidate will not wake up at 11 am but he will wake up at 5-6 am.”

“He will work till 10 pm and will meet the public whenever they want to meet him. And he will not have Swiss bank accounts but he will have accounts in the State Bank of India,” Kejriwal said.

However, he did not reveal the name of AAP’s candidate saying it will be done “at the right time”.

Kejriwal is campaigning in Punjab for the upcoming assembly elections. He is scheduled to address two rallies on Friday at Dera Baba Nanak and Qadian respectively.

