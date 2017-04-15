Sikkim bypoll: SDF wins upper Burtuk assembly seat by 8032 votes, BJP polls 374

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Dilli Ram Thapa today won the Upper Burtuk Assembly seat defeating his nearest BJP rival by a margin of 8,032 votes.

While the SDF candidate secured 8,406 votes, Suresh Khanal Sharma of BJP got 374 votes. Congress candidate Sumitra Rai bagged 98 votes, an Election Commission official said.

Five Independent candidates contesting from the seat got 449 votes out of the total votes polled. NOTA vote share stood at 100, the official said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting MLA Prem Singh Tamang (Goley), who was accused of misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the state Animal Husbandry department minister in 1996-97.