Simultaneous polls prevent unwanted burden on nation’s resources, says Modi

Emphasising on the need for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that policy, planning process and implementation becomes easier for the government as nation’s resources do not witness an unwanted burden.

“Currently, many nations have silmultaneous polls system and the dates for the elections are fixed. People know about it in advance. Benefit of it is that the country is not always on election mode. The planning process, policy and implementation is more efficient and the country does not face unwanted burden,” he said in his address in an event to mark the National Law Day.

Stating that there is a huge economic and resources burden for the country, Modi said that a cost of Rs 1,100 crore was incurred during the 2009 general polls while Rs 4,000 crore was incurred during the 2014 general polls.

“Government cannot take decisions so easily once the model code of conduct gets implemented,” he said .

He also said that India earlier has also witnessed simultaneous elections, but due to various reasons, the system got out of track. “Today on the occasion of National Law Day, I want this discussion to be taken forward.”

The event was also attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra, and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

Modi also called for better coordination between the judiciary, legislature, and executive, as it has been the backbone of the Indian Constitution.