SIT gives clean chit to Som in inflammatory video case, police to re-examine report

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the Muzaffarnagar riots has given a clean chit to BJP MLA Sangeet Som in connection with the uploading of an inflammatory video on the social media.

However, the police have decided to re-examine the SIT report.

DIG, Saharanpur range, Jitendra Kumar Shahi confirmed that the investigating officer of the SIT Dharampal Tyagi has filed a final report in the court saying no evidence has been found against Som.

Shahi said the report had been summoned by the SSP, Muzaffarnagar, as he had the right to re-examine the findings.

In 2013, a resident of Kawal village in Jansath area was killed for harassing girls. In retaliation, two brothers Sachin and Saurav were stabbed to death in the same village. The incident led to communal tension in the area.

Meanwhile, a video showing the murder of the two brothers was posted on the social media which was allegedly liked and shared by Som.

Later, it was claimed that the uploaded video was old and shot in Afganistan or some other terror-hit country.

A case was lodged against Som and others on charges of spreading communal hatred in the society. The then district magistrate also booked Som under the National Security Act.

Investigating officer Dharampal Tyagi had also sought a report from the headquarters of Facebook in the US but the social media site could not provide details of the people who had uploaded or liked the video.

Finding no evidence in the case, Tyagi filed a final report and submitted it in the court of chief judicial magistrate in Muzaffarnagar last week.

At least 60 people had died and over 50,000 rendered homeless in Muzaffarnagar riots.