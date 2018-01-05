Six arrested in J-K for forging army documents to procure SIM cards for militants

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested six persons, suspected to be working as conduit for getting mobile SIM cards for militants by forging army documents in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Police suspect that hundreds of such SIMs may have reached militants or criminals.

“A large number of people, including militants, might be using such SIMs procured through forged documents. The investigation is in its preliminary stage and we have to reach these end users,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain.

The “racket” was busted by security forces on January 1 after specific information provided by the army’s military intelligence, police sources said.

On subsequent investigation, it was found that these over ground workers (OGWs) of militants were using fake stamps and forged documents of various army units based in north Kashmir to obtain SIM cards, a police statement revealed.

Of the six accused, two are proprietors of printing presses based in Baramulla.

Police officials said that their modus operandi was simply to write an authentication letter on fake letter heads of some military officials along with a fake stamp.

“Telecom companies normally don’t make further enquiries when the authentication comes from army and they immediately provide the SIM card,” Hussain said.

The officer said that they have recovered around 20 fake stamps of different army units and fake documents in favour of some 40 names.

“All those names are fictitious. They have no address and no identity,” Hussain added.

The officer said that they need more time to unearth the entire racket.

“This module has been operating for quite some time in Baramulla. There may be more people,” Hussain said.