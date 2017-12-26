Six killed as bus ploughs through pilgrims on ‘padayatra’ in Tamil Nadu

Six pilgrims, including three women, on a ‘padayatra’ to the famous hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Palani, were killed and two others injured when a bus ploughed through them in neighbouring Tirupur district.

The tragedy occurred at around 5.30 am near Dharapuram when the 50-strong group of Lord Muruga devotees were on the ‘padayatra’ (journey by foot) from Tirupur to the temple in Dindigul district, police said.

Five of them -- two women and three men -- died on the spot while another woman succumbed to injuries at the government hospital in Dharapuram.

Two other injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the state-owned transport corporation bus, proceeding to Madurai from Tirupur, surrendered at a police station, they added.

A large number of devotees undertake the padayatra to the Palani temple especially from neighbouring districts. The distance between Tirupur and Palani, via Dharapuram, is over 85 km.