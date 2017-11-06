Six-member team to probe NTPC boiler blast

The state’s labour department has roped in experts from the private sector to help in its probe into the boiler explosion at NTPC’s Unchahar thermal power plant. The department has already carried out a preliminary inquiry into the tragedy and int- ends to carry out a detailed probe.

“A six-member expert team has been constituted to probe the tragedy from all aspects. It will leave for the site as soon as things become normal there,” committee head, RK Purvey, told HT.

3 more die in hospital

Three of the 18 people flown to Delhi for treatment for burn injuries have died at the city’s Safdarjung hospital in the past three days, taking the toll to 35.

Santosh Kumar Shah, 40, died on Saturday while Chandar Pratap, 22, succumbed on Sunday. Nageshwar, 35, who was on ventilator died on Monday.