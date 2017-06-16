Six nominations filed for presidential poll, all rejected

Six nominations were filed on Friday for the July 17 presidential poll but all were rejected by the returning officer for want of proper documents.

On the third day of nominations, six persons filed their papers but none of them attached a certified copy of their entry in the electoral roll. As a result all got rejected, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

According to rules, every candidate who files a nomination for the post must attach a copy of their entry in electoral roll of the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as elector.

Vijay Narayan Pal and Saraswati Sharma from Kanpur , Sanjay Kumar from Shamali, Lala Ram from Alwar, Ashok Kumar Singh Chauhan from Mainpuri and Birpal Singh Malik from New Delhi filed nominations on Friday.

In last two days, seven persons have filed their nominations. All are liable to be rejected as none have the signatures of 50 proposers and as many seconders from the list of electors which are essential for a valid nomination.

Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and of state legislative assemblies are the electors.

Meanwhile, candidate have to deposit Rs 15,000 as security deposit along with their nomination.