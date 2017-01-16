Six schoolchildren among seven crushed to death by speeding car

Seven people, including six school children, were crushed to death while seven other people were injured by a speeding car at Bishnupur on the southern fringes of Kolkata on Monday.

The car driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, managed to flee.

Sources said the dead were four boys and two girls – all aged around 13-14 years - and a man. The injured were rushed to a hospital, and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

The accident occurred around 3 pm when the area was crowded with schoolchildren and their parents. A Scorpio, travelling at high speed, hit the children and several other people before coming to a halt.

“The driver was in an inebriated state and was driving at around 90 km per hour even though the area was congested and there were signage on the roadside urging drivers to slow down,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, the area virtually turned into a battlefield as locals attacked police with bricks.

The mob started damaging the vehicle. A large police contingent was rushed to the spot. But as the situation turned violent, reinforcements had to be deployed.

Police later resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. A few police personnel were injured in the melee.

“It took us some time to control the situation as all senior police officers of the district, including superintendent of police, were on duty at Gangasagar where millions of devotees had congregated for Makar Sankranti,” said a police officer.