Six thrashed in Bihar on suspicion of slaughtering cow: Police

Six people were thrashed by cow vigilantes on suspicion of slaughtering a cow in Dumra village in Bihar’s West Champaran district, police said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar Jha said some people surrounded a house in Dumra village under Jaitia panchayat on suspicion of a cow being slaughtered inside and thrashed six people on Thursday.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

Qudus Kureishi, husband of the village head, was also beaten up when he tried to intervene in the matter, Jha said.

On getting information, he said police reached the village and pacified the angry villagers by assuring action against the guilty. Additional police force has been deployed in the village.