 Six-year-old raped, killed in Haryana; locals protest over incident | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 09, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Six-year-old raped, killed in Haryana; locals protest over incident

Police said unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2017 22:29 IST
A lot of girls are mislead into the ugly world of flesh trade.
A lot of girls are mislead into the ugly world of flesh trade.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana’s Uklana area, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light when passersby noticed the girl on a deserted street this morning, the police said.

They said unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her.

The girl’s mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

A case has been registered at Uklana police station.

SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed an SIT to investigate the case.

Irked over the incident, local residents took out a protest march against the police department, alleging poor law and order situation. Some owners closed their shop in support of the protest.

more from india
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you