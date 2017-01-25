Snowfall snaps land, air links to Kashmir Valley

Surface and air links between the Kashmir Valley and the outside world remained suspended on Wednesday as fresh snowfall disrupted normal life here.

“No vehicular movement will be allowed today (Wednesday) on the Srinagar-Jammu highway because of fresh snowfall and highly slippery roads,” traffic department officials said here.

The highway remained closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday.

All flights to and from the Srinagar International Airport also remained suspended on Tuesday due to poor visibility.

According to airport officials, flight operation status would be reviewed later on Wednesday depending on improvement in visibility.

Closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway has promoted unscrupulous traders to increase prices of essentials especially vegetables and pulses.

Many mutton shops remained closed for last two days here as meat requirements of the valley are dependent on stocks of sheep and goats brought from outside.

While the plains received moderate snowfall during the last 24 hours, there are reports of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley.

Main roads here and other district headquarters were cleared in the morning, but reports from rural areas said link roads remained closed due to snow accumulation.

Fresh snowfall has also disrupted inter-district road connectivity between Srinagar and other district headquarters.

Electricity supply in the valley has been badly affected. People have been staging protests against the power development department recently.

Engineers of the department assert they are working 24x7 to ensure restoration of electricity disrupted due to snowfall.

Weather office has forecast rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday evening after which there will be an overall improvement in the weather.