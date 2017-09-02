No talks yet about joining Union cabinet, says Nitish Kumar on reshuffle

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that there has been no proposal as yet for his Janata Dal-United party to join the government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters ahead of the much-awaited reshuffle and expansion of the Union council of ministers on Sunday, Kumar said that if his party gets any such proposal he will take a call.

“No talks yet. If any proposal comes we will take a call. It’s a different issue, but so far no talks about it,” Kumar, who is also JD-U President, said on being asked about the possibility of JD-U’s joining the Union cabinet.

There has been speculation that the reshuffle could see the entry of JD-U nominees into the Union council of ministers, with the party striking an alliance with the BJP in Bihar. From the JD-U quota, Rajya Sabha MP R C P. Singh and Santosh Kumar are strong contenders.