Soldier killed in gun battle with militants in Kupwara

One soldier was killed and another was injured in a gun battle with militants in Gujarpati Zurhama Kupwara (Forest area) in north Kashmir Tuesday afternoon.

Confirming the fatality inspector General of police Kashmir Muneer Khan said that the encounter started after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the forest area in the afternoon following specific information about presence of militants.

“One soldier was killed and one was injured in the encounter,” Khan said.

Earlier in the day three foreign militants were killed in a separate encounter in Kupwara.

According to officials 21 militants have been killed in November so far.

While security forces have said that they would not scale down anti-militancy operations, they have also repeatedly appealed to appealed to militants, particularly the local ones, to surrender and have assured that they would be helped to reintegrate into the society.