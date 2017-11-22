 Soldier killed in J-K’s Kupwara encounter | india-news | Hindustan Times
Soldier killed in J-K’s Kupwara encounter

The gunbattle broke out in Keran sector near the Line of Control around 7.30 am

india Updated: Nov 22, 2017 15:29 IST
The operation was going on when reports last came in, the officials added.
The operation was going on when reports last came in, the officials added. (PTI File Photo)

A soldier was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Keran sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunbattle broke out at Choken Post in Keran sector near the Line of Control at around 7.30 am, they said, adding a soldier was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

