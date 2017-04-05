Soldier who fought like a ‘Cheetah’ in Kashmir back from a month in coma after multiple surgeries

CRPF commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who had been fighting for his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for over a month, will be discharged on Wednesday. The 42-year-old had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in February during a battle with militants in Bandipora, Kashmir.

“We are planning to send Cheetah home on Wednesday,” Dr Amit Gupta, professor of trauma surgery and critical care at the centre.

“He had to undergo multiple brain surgeries including two CSF diversion (a procedure used to drain fluid from the brain) and several debridement (removal of damaged or infected tissues),” said Dr Deepak Aggarwal, professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS.

The debridement had to be done as Cheetah was suffering from meningitis, inflammation of the brain membrane.

Delhi: Chetan Cheeta with wife Uma Singh at AIIMS, his wife says he may be discharged today. Cheeta was injured in Bandipora (J&K) encounter pic.twitter.com/ZNSg1LqjQD — ANI (@ANI_news) April 5, 2017

At least three soldiers and a militant were killed in the encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district on February 14, where Cheetah got injured.

He had sustained severe head, jaw and eye injuries and had fractured his hands during the encounter. He had slipped into coma after the initial treatment.

“He is conscious, however, the brain injuries were severe and he would not be cognitively normal. He would be dependent on his family after the discharge,” said Dr Aggarwal.