Sonepat: 80-year-old woman killed, bottle stuffed in private parts

Police in Sonepat are probing the involvement of family members in the murder case involving an 80-year-old woman, who was found dead in her house at Bhatgaon village in the district on Wednesday morning due to extensive bleeding after a plastic bottle was stuffed inside her private parts.

Deputy superintendent of police Aryan Chaudhary said they were investigating the role of a family member, but denied making any arrests.

However, sources said police have detained the woman’s son, Jai Bhagwan, his wife and their neighbour-cum-helper Prabhu in the case for interrogation.

Sources also said there might be a ‘love angle’ between the woman and the helper, which led to the killing.

However, police said they were still investigating the matter. “We don’t want to jump the gun,” Chaudhary said.

Jai Bhagwan found his mother lying in a pool of blood without any clothes on Wednesday morning. Police earlier were not able to ascertain the cause of death, as there were no injury marks. However, during the post-mortem examination, injury marks were found on her private parts and a bottle was also found stuffed deep inside.