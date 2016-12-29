 Soon, get 10% rebate on vacant train berths booked after reservations finalised | india-news | Hindustan Times
Soon, get 10% rebate on vacant train berths booked after reservations finalised

india Updated: Dec 30, 2016 00:56 IST
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Worried over many unoccupied seats in Express trains, the railways on Thursday announced a 10% rebate for vacant berths after finalisation of the reservation charts from January 1. (Gurminder Singh/HT File Photo)

Worried over many unoccupied seats in Mail/Express trains, the railways on Thursday announced a 10% rebate for vacant berths after finalisation of the reservation charts from January 1.

A passenger can avail 10% rebate in basic fare for availing the vacant berths in all reserved categories including AC and Sleeper class after the finalisation of the chart, according to a railway notification.

The rebate will to be made effective from January 1, 2017 for six months.

The 10% discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train.

However, all other charges like reservation and super fast will be levied accordingly.

