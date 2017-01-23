SP legislator alleges threat to life from Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator from Gyanpur in Bhadohi Vijay Mishra dropped a bombshell on Monday alleging that chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav could get him eliminated.

Hours after being denied a ticket, either due to his proximity to former party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav or due to a string of criminal cases against him, Mishra alleged that the SP leadership was conspiring to get him murdered.

He also claimed to have foolproof evidence of many members of the Akhilesh Yadav family being “neck deep in corruption” and promised to expose them at an appropriate time.

His wife Ramlali Mishra, who is a member of the Legislative Council, has since written to senior police and administrative officials of the state fearing for her husband’s life. The ruling Samajwadi Party replaced Mishra with former minister Ramrati Bind who has been a legislator from the seat in 1974 and 1989.

Mishra is considered very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is now the SP ‘mentor’ and axing of his ticket is being seen by the Mulayam-Shivpal camp as a slight to them. Soon after the denial of ticket to Vijay Mishra was made public, many senior party workers resigned in protest.