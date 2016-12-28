SP’s Uttarakhand unit wants ‘Pahad ki Beti’ Dimple to be chief campaigner in state

The Samajwadi Party’s Uttarakhand unit wants to rope in Kannuaj MP and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav as its chief campaigner for the assembly elections in the hill state.

Uttarakhand is likely to go to the polls along with Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Dimple, who was born in Pune, belongs to Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand. Her parents, Colonel (retired) RCS Rawat and Champa Rawat, now live in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. The party unit is keen to make the most of her connect with the hill state and is projecting her as ‘Pahad ki Beti’ or Daughter of the Hills.

“She is a daughter of the hills and came from a Rajput family. Over 60% of Uttarakhand’s population comprises Rajputs. If Netaji (SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Akhileshji agree, then a round of campaigning by her will help us win at least 15 seats,” the SP’s Uttarakhand president Dr Satya Narayan Sachan said.

Sachan said that his unit’s executive body passed a resolution to enlist Dimple for the campaign and wrote to Mulayam, Shivpal Yadav, and Akhilesh. “Shivpalji, who is the SP state in-charge for Uttarakhand, had said that Netaji is the decision-making authority,” Sachan said.

Sachan said his letter told Mulayam that in the 16 years of its existence, Uttarakhand had seen eight chief ministers, either of the Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party, and the people were looking for a change now.

“The people of the hills want an alternative to the BJP and the Congress. They had seen Netaji as the chief minister when it (Uttarakhand) was part of Uttar Pradesh. Now, they have a very high opinion about Akhileshji as UP’s chief minister,” Sachan said.

Another member of Uttarakhand’s SP unit said the party wanted to expand outside UP and it would be a good idea if Dimple became the ‘SP’s ambassador’ for Uttarakhand and Mulayam and Akhilesh too campaigned there.

The Uttarakhand unit has been repeating the demand for the last one year. “I will write another letter to Netaji this week,” Sachan said.

The party has no MLA or MP in Uttarakhand. It has 70 assembly constituencies and five Lok Sabha seats against UP’s 403 assembly constituencies and 80 Lok Sabha seats.