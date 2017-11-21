‘Special Terrorist Zones’ for LeT, JeM must end: India at UN

Declaring that Afghanistan’s stability and security was tied to that of the entire region, India has demanded an end to the “Special Terrorist Zones” in Pakistan where militant outfits, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are protected.

“It is imperative to address the support that terrorist organisations like the Taliban, Haqqani Network, Islamic State (IS), Al Oaeda and its designated affiliates such as the LeT and JeM operating outside the fabric of international law, draw from outside Afghanistan,” India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Tanmaya Lal told the General Assembly on Monday during a debate on the situation in that country.

“The Special Terrorist Zones, safe havens and sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan’s border must end,” he added, without naming Pakistan while the context made clear the country he was referring to.

“Addressing global terrorism needs a comprehensive, uncompromising and a cohesive response from the international community.

“Afghanistan’s security and stability is tied to that of the entire region.”

Lal criticised the UN for failing to act adequately to fight terrorism in the region.

“Even as this debate is going on, we find the new threats being posed by the IS in Afghanistan.

“While the cowardliness and the frequency of terror attacks in Afghanistan have reached new heights, and the terrorists continue to gain territory and resources of Afghan people, unfortunately, here in this body, we have witnessed little change.

“The Security Council is still debating whether or not to designate new leaders or to freeze the assets of the slain leader of Taliban,” he added.

Afghanistan has asked the UN to add the new Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada to the sanctions list.

He succeeded Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, who was killed in a US drone strike last year.