 Split in Samajwadi Party will benefit BJP in UP elections, says Lalu
Dec 31, 2016-Saturday
Split in Samajwadi Party will benefit BJP in UP elections, says Lalu

india Updated: Dec 31, 2016 13:26 IST
IANS
Samajawdi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the Samajwadi Party's 25th Foundation Day celebrations in Lucknow. (PTI File Photo)

Advocating unity within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad warned on Saturday that any split in that party will help the rival Bhartiya Janata Party in the 2017 UP assembly elections.

“Aapsi phoot se BJP ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. (Split within SP will benefit BJP, unity is must),” Lalu told reporters in Patna.

According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he has been trying to reconcile the father-son duo after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party on Friday.

The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.

“Lalu Prasad has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation,” the RJD leader said.

