Split in Samajwadi Party will benefit BJP in UP elections, says Lalu

Advocating unity within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad warned on Saturday that any split in that party will help the rival Bhartiya Janata Party in the 2017 UP assembly elections.

“Aapsi phoot se BJP ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. (Split within SP will benefit BJP, unity is must),” Lalu told reporters in Patna.

Spoke to Netaji & urged him to stay united to fight & root out communal forces.It's time to protect our rich pluralistic & secular heritage — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 31, 2016

Phoned Netaji at 8AM as I was worried. Urged him to call Akhilesh & not to loose almost certain win & avoid आलतू-फालतू ppl and sycophants — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 31, 2016

Asked @yadavakhilesh to go & see Netaji and sort out the matters patiently. Others shd nt take benefits out of any miscommunications & gaps — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 31, 2016

According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he has been trying to reconcile the father-son duo after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party on Friday.

The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.

“Lalu Prasad has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation,” the RJD leader said.