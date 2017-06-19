Sporadic arson scars Darjeeling, truck driver suffers severe burn injuries

The driver of a Sikkim-bound truck, was severely injured when suspected Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters set the vehicle on fire on NH 10 at Setijora, about 37 km from Kalimpong on Monday afternoon as the agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland continued its freefall into violence.

“Aniket Chhetri was taking bricks from Kalimpong to Sikkim. The vehicle was severely damaged and Chhetri sustained more than 70% burn injury,” said Ajit Yadav, superintendent of police, Kalimpong.

Chhetri was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Some local people alleged that the attackers hurled petrol bombs at the truck. Four others, who were travelling in the truck, were also injured.

Another truck was set on fire at Kalijora, about 30 km from Siliguri. However, there was no report of any injuries to anyone. At Kalimpong, GJM supporters damaged a police vehicle during the day and an abandoned police outpost was set on fire around midnight on Sunday in the Goiribus area of the district.

GJM supporters staged rallies at Mirik, Kalimppong and Darjeeling and burnt effigies of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling and Mirik.

Internet services which went down on Saturday midnight continue to be on the blink.

Meanwhile, in a new political development, Harka Bahadur Chhetri, leader of the Jan Andolan Party (JAP) said he would attend the all-party meeting on the Gorkhaland issue on Tuesday. The JAP stayed away from a similar meeting held before the fresh agitations started.