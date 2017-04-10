‘Spying, waging war’: What Pakistan says about Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence

An army court in Pakistan has sentenced to death Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, more than a year after he was arrested in the neighbouring country’s Balochistan province for alleged spying and espionage.

India has admitted that Jadhav is a former Indian Navy officer but denied any links with the government or charges of spying. New Delhi has also sought consular access but has been repeatedly turned down by Islamabad, who says Jadhav is an example of how India meddles in its internal affairs.

Here’s what Pakistani military’s publicity wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said about Jadhav and his trial:

“Indian RAW Agent / Naval ofﬁcer 41558Z Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM.

RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of ofﬁcial Secret Act of 1923. FGCM found Kulbushan SudhirYadhav guilty of all the charges. He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

The accused was provided with defending ofﬁcer as per legal provisions.”