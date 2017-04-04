 Sri Lanka releases 38 Indian fishermen to be handed over to Coast Guard | india-news | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka releases 38 Indian fishermen to be handed over to Coast Guard

india Updated: Apr 04, 2017 20:15 IST
Sri Lanka

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said Sri Lanka released 38 Indian fishermen who will be handed over to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at the International Maritime Boundary Line.(PTI Representative Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said Sri Lanka released 38 Indian fishermen who will be handed over to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

“38 Indian fishermen, released by Sri Lanka govt wth efforts of HCI, left KKS Naval Stn. To be handed over to Indian Coast Guard at IMBL,” MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

The Sri Lankan Navy earlier on April 2 apprehend six Indian fishermen near Nainatheevu for allegedly having cocaine and confiscated one boat.

The Navy personnel recovered 13.5 kg of cocaine from the possession of the fishermen.

The detained fishermen have been taken to the Kangeshanthurai Naval Camp for further investigation.

Earlier on March 26, at least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested and two trawler boats were seized by the Lankan Navy from Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu.

