Sri Lankan national arrested after arriving in Tamil Nadu by illegal ferry

A 27-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested at Arichal Munai, 15 km from here on Monday after he arrived by an illegal ferry, four days after another man from the island nation was held from the same area.

Police said Rochen (27) had told them he had come here from Vavuniya in the island nation after paying Rs 40,000 to a ferry operator, which dropped him and then went back

On January 13, another Lankan national Prithviraj landed in the same area by an illegal ferry and was arrested.

Meanwhile, officials, quoted fishermen from Mandapam as telling them that the situation in Palk Straits was scary as gold and ganja smugglers were making frequent trips to Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar and that they were caught between the smugglers on the one hand and Sri Lankan navy on the other.

They wanted the Coastal Marine Group to further tighten vigil on the sea.