 Sri Lankan national arrested after arriving in Tamil Nadu by illegal ferry | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sri Lankan national arrested after arriving in Tamil Nadu by illegal ferry

india Updated: Jan 17, 2017 00:39 IST
PTI
PTI
Rameswaram
Highlight Story

A 27-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested at Arichal Munai, 15 km from here on Monday after he arrived by an illegal ferry, four days after another man from the island nation was held from the same area. (Representational Photo)

A 27-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested at Arichal Munai, 15 km from here on Monday after he arrived by an illegal ferry, four days after another man from the island nation was held from the same area.

Police said Rochen (27) had told them he had come here from Vavuniya in the island nation after paying Rs 40,000 to a ferry operator, which dropped him and then went back

On January 13, another Lankan national Prithviraj landed in the same area by an illegal ferry and was arrested.

Meanwhile, officials, quoted fishermen from Mandapam as telling them that the situation in Palk Straits was scary as gold and ganja smugglers were making frequent trips to Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar and that they were caught between the smugglers on the one hand and Sri Lankan navy on the other.

They wanted the Coastal Marine Group to further tighten vigil on the sea.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<