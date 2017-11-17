Srinagar: Cop killed, another injured in shoot-out with militants, police catch 1 assailant

A police officer was killed on Friday and another wounded in a shoot-out with militants on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar, officials said, as security forces managed to capture one of the two attackers in the latest gunfight between security forces and rebels in the restive state.

Officials said that the police launched a cordon and search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in Zakura area of Srinagar.

“Militants opened fire on the search party seriously wounding a sub-inspector and a special police officer,” Srinagar’s senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Parray said.

“We are searching for the second assailant,” Parray added.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir range) Muneer Khan later confirmed to the Hindustan Times that sub-inspector Imran Ahmad succumbed to his injuries.

More than 1,500 police personnel have been killed in the valley since insurgency broke out in 1989. In June, a deputy superintendent of police – Mohammed Ayub Pandith – was lynched by a mob outside Srinagar’s main mosque.

Several policemen have been killed or attacked and their homes ransacked by suspected militants in recent months, seen as warnings to local police personnel to stop participating in counter-insurgency operations.