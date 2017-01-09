Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens three days after heavy snowfall

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was on Monday thrown open for traffic, three days after heavy snowfall had led to its closure.

“The national highway has been thrown open for traffic after the road was cleared-off snow and debris left behind by landslides at few places,” an official of the Traffic Department told PTI.

He said while vehicles stranded due to the closure of road were allowed to proceed towards Srinagar yesterday, fresh traffic was allowed to ply this morning.

“Traffic was allowed to ply on both ways on the highway,” the official said.

Life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir Valley on Friday due to heavy snowfall which continued at some places till yesterday as well.

The season’s heaviest snowfall had affected air-traffic at Srinagar airport here as well leading to suspension of flight operations for two days. The air traffic resumed yesterday.

The snowfall along with rains led to landslides at few places along the highway which forced its closure.The snow and the debris were cleared-off yesterday following improvement in the weather.