Stalin to lead protest against demonetisation in Madurai

DMK said on Tuesday its working president M K Stalin will lead the protest by Congress and its allies against the NDA government’s demonetisation on its first anniversary in Tamil Nadu from Madurai.

The party released a list of leaders who would preside over the protest demonstrations in different parts of the state where the functionaries are slated to attend the stir wearing black shirts.

According to the list, Stalin will lead the protest in Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu while other senior leaders Durai Murugan and I Periyasamy will be heading the demonstrations at Tiruchirappalli and Dindigul, respectively.

Stalin’s sister and DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi will be leading the protest in Coimbatore.

The DMK, an ally of the Congress, has earlier said it would observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Black Day’ and stage demonstrations in all district headquarters of Tamil Nadu.

The party announced on Monday deferring the protest in eight rain-affected districts, including Chennai.

According to an earlier announcement by Stalin, DMK workers wearing black shirts, would observe November 8 as “Karuppu Dhinam” (Black Day) and stage protests.

Eighteen political parties, including Congress, have decided to hold protests in every state against the NDA government’s decision on note ban, saying it had “caused hardship to the people.”

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the then high value currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 would cease to exist.