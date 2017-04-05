Stalker who attacked woman with acid in Kashmir arrested

The police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man who threw acid on a young woman in north Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara.

Aijaz Ahmad, a farmer in Handwara region of Kupwara, attacked the 24-year-old woman outside her home with acid on Tuesday causing burn injuries on her face.

The police said that the woman, a post graduate student, was rushed to hospital with injuries on one side of her face and has been discharged.

Immediately after the attack on Tuesday, police had arrested Aijaz’s accomplice, Mohammad Abbas who had allegedly helped him to procure the acid.

Superintendent of police, Handwara, Ghulam Jeelani said that Aijaz Ahmad is a neighbour of the victim and used to stalk her.

He said that the attacker was apparently not happy with the news of the woman’s imminent engagement.

Read more: Four years after ban, acid sales in free flow under Supreme Court’s nose

“He used to stalk the girl. She did not know that he was such a dangerously obsessed man. While attacking he had told her that she had to marry him,”Jeelani said.

The police said Aijaz had procured acid from his friend Abbas who has a pesticides shop in Watergam.

“People were very angry in the area and we assured them that the investigation would be completed very fast,” the police official said.

Chairperson of the state commission for women, Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor said that they have spoken to police about the incident and were waiting for full report from them.

Crimes against women in Kashmir are rare occurrences. But recently there has been a marginal increase in such cases.

This is the third incident of acid attack in Kashmir valley in past five years.

On December 11, 2014, a 21-year-old law student was injured after two youth threw acid on her outside her college in Srinagar.

Earlier in January 2013, a 30-year-old teacher was sprinkled with acid by a mechanic who used to stalk her in Baghat-Barzalla area of Srinagar.