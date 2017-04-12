State govt to look into construction of Jai Gurudev’s ‘samadhi’

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition alleging violation of sanctioned map for the construction of ‘samadhi’ of Baba Jai Gurudev in Mathura.

The bench comprising chief justice DB Bhosale and justice Yashwant Varma directed the state government that if petitioner files a revision petition challenging compounding of sanctioned map then it may decide the same within some stipulated time period.

While the ‘samadhi’ is being constructed by Baba Jai Gurudev Trust, one Shailendra Singh Chauhan, a follower of Baba had moved court alleging that the trust was constructing ‘samadhi’ in violation of map sanctioned by the authorities.

Advocates representing the trust maintained that construction was going on as per the sanctioned map. They said the petition was frivolous with ulterior motives and the petitioner has no locus to file such plea as he was not affected by the construction of ‘samadhi’.

They submitted that the trust will not raise any construction for four weeks and requested the court that state government may be directed to decide all the objections raised by them against the petitioner, including petitioner’s locus to challenge the construction.

The bench on this directed the state government to consider all the objections against petitioner within stipulated time.

The bench also directed the petitioner that in case he moves any application before state government seeking any interim relief or stay order against raising any construction by the trust then he must give a notice to the trust before filing any such application.