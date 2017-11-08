Stephen’s, Hindu in fray for 2018 national rankings for colleges, universities

The government’s 2018 national ranking for colleges and universities is likely to get more competitive as many popular institutions have applied for the first time for inclusion in the list, which will be announced next April.

New Delhi-based St Stephen’s, Hindu and Sri Venkateswara colleges as well as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) are all new applicants. As are the School of Planning and Architecture’s campuses in the national capital, Bhopal and Vijayawada.

The Christian Medical College and Hospital, popularly known as CMC, in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, are among 100 medical colleges to apply for the rankings.

A total of 4,734 institutes across the country are in the fray this year. That’s 1,525 more applicants than the previous year.

“We applied this year as we feel it is good to evaluate ourselves from time to time. We might think we are number one but there might be scope for improvement in certain areas,” said Dr Balram Airan, the academics dean at AIIMS.

According to a senior official in the Union human resource development ministry, a number of top Delhi University colleges had earlier skipped the rankings that were introduced in 2015 and announced last year.

“We want more institutes to apply as it will give greater credibility to the exercise. Also, this will allow stakeholders to find out how each institute fared,” the official said.

Rankings are given in eight categories — overall rank, engineering, management, architecture, law, medical, pharmacy, and general college.

The ministry prepares the list based on a range of parameters such as teaching and learning resources, and results to judge employability of graduates. Quality of research gets prominence too during the exercise.

Hindu College’s officiating principal Anju Srivastava said the rankings would help figure out the institute’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We would want to be evaluated so that we know what we are good at and what we need to work on,” she said on Tuesday.

According to Sri Venkateswara principal P Hemlatha Reddy, the college missed the deadline for submitting applications in 2016.

“We would obviously like to feature in the list and know where exactly we stand,” she said.

The last date to register for the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) was October 6 this year.

The HRD ministry official said the ranking system is different from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) exercise that assesses and accredits institutes of higher education.

“We are giving a ranking to an institute. Also, this is done every year whereas accreditation is done in five years,” he said.

Miranda House of New Delhi and Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science were India’s best college and university in the 2017 rankings. Loyola College in Chennai and Shri Ram College in the national capital were second and third on the ministry’s “general degree” colleges list.