Steps will be taken to remove Sasikala from AIADMK: Rajya Sabha MP Vaithilingam

Steps will be taken to remove AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala by convening the general council meeting, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam said on Monday.

Vaithilingam, a leader of the Palaniswami camp, addressing the merger meet at the party headquarters here, said measures will be initiated soon to remove Sasikala.

By making the announcement, the Palaniswami camp has conceded a key demand of the Panneerselvam faction for the merger that took place on Monday.

Vaithilingam, a former minister, was named party deputy coordinator just before he addressed the meet.

Ahead of the merger, an AIADMK functionary Avadi Kumar told reporters that it was the general council which elected Sasikala and any subsequent action in respect of her expulsion can be taken only by it.