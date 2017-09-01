Stop cow slaughter in Bengal, Goraksha Sena tells state govt

Protesting against cow slaughter in West Bengal, the Rashtriya Goraksha Sena on Friday urged the state government to prohibit their sale for this purpose following the Central government’s May 23 rule on cattle trade.

“The centre’s rule banning the sale of cattle for slaughter or religious sacrifice should be implemented in the state,” the organisation’s National President Ashoo Mongia told the reporters here.

His comments came a day before the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha when members of the community sacrifice animals including cows, goats and camels.

Arguing in favour of protecting Hindu rights in the country, Mongia accused the political parties of using the issues of cows for gaining political benefits.

“The Hindus consider cows as their mother but here the issue of cows is only used by parties for political benefits. Just before the elections, some political party leaders term the cow as their mother but as soon as the election is over. they forget all about the protection of cows,” he alleged.

Mongia said their members would meet state Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi and also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and appeal to take necessary action to stop sale of cows for slaughter on ‘Bakrid’ and also raid the illegal markets where cows are being sold.

To a question on killing of two cow traders allegedly by local cow vigilantes in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district last week, he said any one who takes up laws in their own hand should be punished according to legal process.