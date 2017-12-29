 Student arrested in Hyderabad for posting abusive religious content on Facebook | india-news | Hindustan Times
Student arrested in Hyderabad for posting abusive religious content on Facebook

india Updated: Dec 29, 2017 21:11 IST
The arrested person was identified as Vinay Kumar.

The arrested person was identified as Vinay Kumar.(AFP File Photo)

A post-graduate student was on Friday arrested for posting abusive religious content on social media.

“After receiving a complaint about a Facebook page, we immediately sent a mail to Facebook authorities with a request to share IP details and also to block and delete the page,” a Rachakonda police official said.

He added that the arrested person, identified as Vinay Kumar, has been charged under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act as well as the Indian Penal Code.

