Student dies after coming in contact with live wire while taking a selfie

A 20-year-old engineering student died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while taking a selfie atop a stationary goods train at Baljori area in Odisha’s Jharsuguda town on Friday, police said.

His friend also sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

The deceased, identified as Rajpal Gourav Patra of Koraput, was a second year diploma student in civil engineering at the Jharsuguda Engineering School. The injured student was identified as Lokesh Das of Balangir, also a second year civil engineering student. He was rushed to the Jharsuguda district headquarter hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

Police said both had gone to Baljori this morning.

A goods train, which was transporting oil, had stopped on the railway tracks at Baljori area and was waiting for signal.

Rajpal climbed on the stationery train to take a selfie, but came in contact with the high-tension live wire overhead and died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries, the police said.

On being informed, government railway police (GRP) officers reached the spot and recovered the body.

“Inquiry into the incident is in progress. We are in the process of recording the statement of the injured student at the hospital,” said assistant sub-inspector of government railway police station, Ramesh Bhainsal.