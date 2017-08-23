Students disrupt police-sponsored event at Kashmir college after national flag is hoisted

Agitating students disrupted a sporting event sponsored by the Kashmir police at the government degree college in Anantnag, south Kashmir, on Wednesday. Videos of the incident, which had students setting hoardings and banners ablaze, went viral on the social media.

Sources said students went on the rampage after the national flag was hoisted as part of the event. They later clashed with policemen on the college campus. “The students became violent soon after the event began. They set fire to the stage and tents,” college principal in-charge AM Dar told HT.

The institute authorities had reportedly asked the police to refrain from holding the event during college hours because it could lead to a law-and-order problem. “But the police did not pay any heed to our suggestion that the programme be held after 4 pm,” said Dar.

The principal, however, dispelled rumours that students had burnt the Tricolour in the course of the clashes.

Anantnag senior superintendent of police Altaf Khan said the agitation has been quelled, and the event will be conducted without any hiccups. “I am here on the campus with other senior officers, and we are going ahead with the event,” Khan told HT on Wednesday afternoon.

The police officer, however, said he did not receive any letter from college authorities.

The government degree college at Anantnag, established in 1950, is affiliated to Kashmir University. As many as 5,000 students are enrolled there.