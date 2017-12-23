 Study proposal on Ram Setu hangs fire for a year | india-news | Hindustan Times
Study proposal on Ram Setu hangs fire for a year

The study, proposed by the Centre for Archaeology and Museology, Assam University, Silchar — a central university — did not get permission from the Indian Council of Historical Research.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2017 22:56 IST
Sanjeev K Ahuja
A satellite image of where the Ram Setu is believed to be located – in the shallow straits between India and Sri Lanka where the Sethusamudram shipping canal project is being proposed.
A satellite image of where the Ram Setu is believed to be located – in the shallow straits between India and Sri Lanka where the Sethusamudram shipping canal project is being proposed.(HT File Photo)

The Centre has been sitting on a proposal to conduct indigenous underwater archaeological study on the Ram Setu for about a year.

The study, proposed by the Centre for Archaeology and Museology, Assam University, Silchar — a central university — did not get permission from the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). The ICHR’s then chairman Y Sudershan Rao had indicated in March that they would give the university permission. However, the matter was in limbo since then as the post of the ICHR chairman became vacant in June and is yet to be filled.

“It’s been almost a year now since we moved the proposal to conduct study on Ram Setu but we are yet to hear from ICHR. I don’t know why they are sitting on it for so long and delaying this important project,” professor Alok Tripathi, director of Centre for Archaeology and Museology, said. He said he had written to ICHR as well as the human resource development minister, requesting them to expedite the clearance.

