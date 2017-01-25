Subramanian Swamy says Arnab’s ‘Republic’ is contrary to law

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has objected to the phrase “Republic” as the name for the yet-to-be launched news channel by veteran TV journalist Arnab Goswami.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Swami said the grant of license to the news channel to broadcast under the name of “Republic” will be “contrary to law and a direct breach” of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

“It may be noticed that certain names and emblems are prohibited from being used under (the) act for professional and commercial purposes. As per the schedule, accompanying the statute, under item 6, there is express prohibition from using the phrase ‘republic’,” he said in the letter, also posted on his Twitter account.

Swamy asked the ministry to look into the matter.

Official sources in the ministry told IANS that an under secretary-level officer was looking into the matter for further action.

Goswami, the former editor-in-chief of Times Now channel, announced in December in 2016 that his new venture would be called “Republic”.