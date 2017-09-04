Sultan Ahmed was under stress due to CBI interrogation, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sultan Ahmed, who died of cardiac arrest in the morning, was under stress after he was interrogated by the CBI in connection with the Narada case.

“I have heard that the CBI has sent him (Ahmed) a letter today also,” she told reporters here.

“The Narada case is about an amount of just Rs 1 lakh or Rs 1.5 lakh. He was under tension.... He was not that old. This is a very sad news. We are all very sad,” the TMC chief said.

Ahmed (64), the MP from Uluberia in Howrah district of West Bengal, was rushed to a private hospital this morning, where he was declared brought dead.

He had been interrogated by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the sting operation.