SuMo’s fresh revelation on Lalu family assets

Just days after raising questions about how members of his immediate family had come to own a highly valued piece of land on which a mall was coming up in Patna, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi fired another salvo at RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Modi, on Tuesday, dared Prasad’s son, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi, a sitting MLC and former chief minister, to declare the landed properties of AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd, which, he claimed, was owned by them.

Modi alleged that the company, which was formed way back in 2006 by Amit Katyal, his brother Rajesh Katyal and others, had landed assets worth crores of rupees, spread across Patna town.

“In 2014, all the shares of the company were transferred to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and by virtue of this the two had become owners of AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd”, said Modi, while talking to newsmen on the sidelines of his weekly Janata Darbar.

Producing relevant documents, the BJP leader said while the mother owned 4,000 shares, her deputy CM son had 1,500 shares in the company. “The ownership of the company now vests in the family of Lalu Prasad,” he added.

“Rabriji and Tejashwiji should disclose the locations of the plots of land of the company in a day or two, or else I will reveal the same,” he said. Modi, however, refused to disclose the details of the properties, immediately. “Let them declare the assets,” he said.

Tracing the history of the company, Modi said after its formation in 2006, by Katyal brothers and others, the deputy CM, his brother health minister Tej Pratap Yadav and their sisters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Lalu, were made its directors.

“Chanda Yadav and Ragini Lalu are still holding the positions of director of the company, while the rest had ceased to be directors. In June 2014, original promoters, Amit Katyal and Mahesh Sharma, transferred their shares to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, making them absolute owners of the company”, Modi said.

Modi wondered why the Katyal family made RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughters directors of the company. He also wondered why the Katyal family transferred its shares to Rabri Devi and the deputy CM. “How come the two became owners of the company worth crores of rupees by merely investing Rs 55, 000?” he asked.

Modi alleged that it was in lieu of getting permission to set up a liquor factory at Bihta near Patna during the Rabri Devi government (2000- 2005), that the Katyal brothers ‘handed over’ AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd to the Lalu family. The alcohol factory had been opened by the Katyals’ company, Iceberg Industries Pvt Ltd.

RJD spokesperson Ashok Kumar Sinha, however, said that Modi had not substantiated his allegations against Lalu Prasad’s family. “But he is free to approach any agency for a probe into the matter”, Sinha said, adding, Modi was making ‘frivolous allegations’ to regain the ground he had lost in his own party, the BJP.

