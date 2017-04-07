SuMo says Lalu sons own ‘hot’ Patna mall, wants them sacked from Nitish cabinet

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, on Friday, dared chief minister Nitish Kumar to dismiss from the state Cabinet his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, in the wake of ‘documentary evidence’ to show that an upcoming mall, from where soil worth Rs 90 lakh was supplied to Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park without tender, belonged to them.

“What surfaced as a financial irregularity in the supply of soil has now turned out to be a matter of disproportionate assets. The question is: How Lalu Prasad’s family came to acquire assets worth 200 crore and how they are building a mall worth Rs 750 crore? Why did they not disclose it in their election affidavit or to the government?” the former deputy CM asked, while addressing media persons here on Friday.

Distributing documents, Modi said, deed papers and sequence showed how 105 decimal of land near Saguna Mor, had been transferred by Harsh and Vinay Kochar to Delight Marketing Pvt Ltd (DMPL) in 2005 after the two brothers were awarded two hotels belonging to the Railways, at Ranchi and Puri.

DMPL, Modi said, was owned by RJD Rajya Sabha member Prem Gupta and his family. However, the process of inducting Lalu’s five family members, namely, Rabri Devi, her two sons and two daughters (Chanda and Ragini), as directors, had started in 2014, he claimed.

Modi said the name of the company was changed to LARA Projects (an acronym for Lalu and Rabri) in 2016. A clause for construction related activities was also added to the aims and objective of the company in 2017 to facilitate the joint venture for the upcoming mall.

Now, a limited liability partnership (LLP) company, both Chanda and Ragini have been eased out from the company and Rabri Devi and her two sons had been placed in full control since then, Modi alleged.

Modi said this was an example of a shell company turning black money into white. “The company’s turnover remains the same as it was in 2005-06. The income-tax department should take cognizance,” he said, thanking WRD minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lallan Singh for bringing Delight Marketing into the limelight in 2008, that helped in the unearthing of the link.

To a question whether the Centre would take cognizance of the matter as part of its drive against benami property, Modi said the matter had been exposed now. “But the rapid change in the company’s ownership is indicative of an effort to beat the benami law,” he said and added, “it also explains Lalu Prasad’s strong opposition to demonetisation and crackdown on black money.”

Modi said he was ready to face a defamation case as threatened by Tej Pratap Yadav, but would also welcome Lalu Prasad’s promise to transfer the said property in his name, if his ‘expose’ was true.

“Initially, similar attempts were made to cover up fodder scam and bitumen scam,” he said, reiterating he was on solid ground with over 250 pages of documentary evidence to back his charge.

He also rubbished Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s charge that his (Modi’s) son Utkarsh had anything thing to do with another upcoming mall in Lodipur, reciprocating Lalu’s offer to hand it over to him if proved otherwise.