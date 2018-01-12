Supreme Court judges say administration of SC ‘not in order’: Top quotes

Four top judges of the Supreme Court held an unprecedented press conference in Delhi on Friday, saying the administration of SC was “not in order” and their attempts to persuade the Chief Justice of India to rake remedial steps had failed.(LIVE UPDATES)

Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph raised issues, including allocation of cases, by CJI Dipak Misra.

Here are top quotes from the press conference:

• “Sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened...,” says Justice Chelameswar.

• We tried to persuade the CJI to take steps but failed. Unless the institution of Supreme Court is preserved, democracy won’t survive in this country, Justice Chelameswar.

• We met CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn’t convince him that we were right, therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution: Justice J.Chelameswar

• There is an issue of assignment of a case which is raised in that letter (to CJI): Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on being asked further if it is about CBI judge BH Loya, he appeared to say “yes”.

• “Nobody is breaking ranks... Don’t put words in our mouths,” says Justice Madan Lokur says when asked if it’s a no-confidence vote against CJI Dipak Misra.

• It is an extremely painful moment for all four of us and there is no pleasure in holding this press conference: Chelameswar.

• There’re many wise men saying many wise things in this country. We don’t want wise men saying 20 years from now that all four senior-most judges sold their souls: Justice Chelameswar.