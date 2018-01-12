Supreme Court judges take on CJI Dipak Misra: What led to the unprecedented standoff

The unprecedented press conference by four judges on Friday exposing a rift within the Supreme Court collegium comes just a day after it recommended fresh appointments of judges to the Centre. Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph criticised an alleged lack of transparency in the selection of judges to try cases, calling it a cause for “serious concern”. The triggers for the unprecedented step lie in key cases in the recent past. (Full coverage)

Here is a recap of the flashpoints:

Loya PIL

The immediate flashpoint, according to one of the dissenting judges, was over who should hear a PIL on the death of special CBI judge BH Loya. “This morning we went to the CJI with a specific request but unfortunately we were denied,” said Justice Jasti Chelameswar, without specifying the request. “So we were left with no choice but to take it to the nation” he said. One of the judges confirmed that they asked the CJI to allot the Loya PIL to a different bench than the one – headed by Justice Arun Kumar Mishra – it was assigned to. The matter is to come up for hearing on Monday.

Medical college bribery case, November 10, 2017

A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra ruled that it is the prerogative of the Chief Justice to decide which bench should hear a particular case. The bench effectively overturned the order of a two-judge bench comprising Justice Chelameswar and Justice S Abdul Naseer a day earlier, which had ordered the setting up a bench of top five judges in a matter alleging bribing of judges by medical colleges to obtain favourable orders.

Read more here

Justice Chelameswar opts out of collegium meetings, September 2016

Justice Chelameswar wrote to the then Chief Justice of India TS Thakur opting out of meetings of the Supreme Court Collegium --- a body of India’s top five-judges headed by the CJI --- that recommends appointments of judges to the SC and the 24 high courts. Justice Chelameswar cited lack of transparency in the collegium’s selection process in his letter . The absence of the second senior-most judge of the SC was followed by the collegium deciding to make its resolutions public on the court’s website from October 3, 2017.

Read more here

NJAC judgment, October 2015

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice JS Khehar struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act and the constitutional amendment enabling it as “unconstitutional and void” on October 17, 2015 in a 4:1 majority judgment. Justice Chelameswar gave a dissenting judgment that upheld the validity of the NJAC and said the assumption of “primacy of the judiciary” in the appointment of judges is a basic feature of Constitution “is empirically flawed”.