Supreme Court refuses bail to Asaram, orders registration of new FIR against him

Police will file fresh charges against self-styled godman Asaram for allegedly submitting forged documents seeking release from jail, the Supreme Court said on Monday, tightening the noose around the 77-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a minor in one of his ashrams.

The top court also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on him, besides turning down his fresh plea for bail on health grounds.

Asaram is in jail since 2013 after he was named in two rape cases filed by police in Jodhpur, where he had allegedly assaulted the minor girl. Asaram, who has lakhs of followers, denies the charges.

At least two people who were among several prosecution witnesses in the case have been murdered in separate incidents. Some others have allegedly received death threats from unidentified people.

Rationalists and activists say that Asaram’s case is symbolic of how self-styled seers and godmen dupe lakhs of gullible people in India where they are venerated as representatives of god.

A bench led by chief justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar referred to a report by a medical board of the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) which had said evaluation of Asaram’s prostate ailment remained incomplete because of his refusal to undergo required tests.

Asaram’s lawyer had filed a letter purported to have been issued by the superintendent of Jodhpur jail.

The letter, which stated that Asaram was medically unfit, apparently procured through an RTI application from the jail superintendent.

The superintendent, however, denied ever receiving the RTI query or giving any response.

“We can’t overlook that trial was unnecessarily prolonged and there were attacks on prosecution witnesses, two of whom have died,” the court said.

The apex court had in October sought the Centre’s response and five states on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged murder of children through black magic and attacks on ten witnesses in the rape cases against Asaram.

(With agency inputs)