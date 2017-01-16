Supreme Court wants status report on 1984 anti-Sikh riot’s SIT probe

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a comprehensive status report on the probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases being investigated by the SIT set up in 2014.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice R. Banumathi sought the report as petitioner S Gurlad Singh Kahlon told the court that the Special Investigation Team has utterly failed in carrying out the probe.

The Centre earlier told the court that further investigation was on in 21 out of the total of 221 cases.

The court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on February 20.

A Delhi Court had on December 21 last year granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation agency and not leave country without permission.

The Delhi High Court had earlier on November 4 last year rejected Kumar’s plea to change the judge hearing the case.

Kumar’s case was transferred to the Patiala House Court by the High Court, which directed the district judge to video record the proceedings.

Kumar has been accused of instigating a mob for killing two Sikhs - Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh - in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on November 1, 1984.

