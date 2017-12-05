Surface-to-air missile Akash successfully test fired

Surface-to-air missile Akash was successfully test fired on Tuesday with an indigenous radio frequency seeker, an official said.

The missile was successfully launched from the Launch Complex-III at Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha around 1.40 pm.

“The radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems along the coast have tracked and monitored all the health parameters of the missile,” said a statement.

This is the first surface-to-air missile with indigenous seeker that has been test fired.

“With this success, India has achieved the capability of making any type of surface-to-air missile,” the statement said.

The launch operations were witnessed by the Director General (Missiles) in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister, G Satheesh Reddy; Director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), MSR Prasad; Programme Director G Chandra Mouli; Director Integrated Test Range (ITR) BK Das and other top DRDO scientists.

This missile is being inducted into Army as Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM).