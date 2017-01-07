Surgical strike, demonetisation dominate BJP national executive’s first day

The BJP national executive on Friday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for surgical strike against Pakistan and demonetisation decision, dubbing it “historical” and slammed the opposition parties for criticising it.

Both the issues dominated the inaugural day of the two day meet which began here at NDMC convention centre here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also asserted that it has snatched the pro-poor plank of Congress and other parties and claimed that the poor are now backing Prime Minister Modi.

In his inaugural address at the two day party meet, organised three months after the last meeting in Kozhikode, party president Amit Shah targeted the opposition parties for criticising the demonetisation saying they used to earlier question what the government has done against black money and now they are questioning the government.

The opposition parties have now been exposed, he said.

Giving details of Shah’s address, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said: “Shah said the outcomes of the demonetisation are now visible as it has badly hit the black money, fake currency, terror funding, Maoist activities and drug dealers.”

“Shah asserted that the people of the country have hailed this historic decision saying that the note ban decision would result in more revenues that will be spent on pro-poor welfare measures,” he said.

“The party President also mentioned in his speech that the surgical strikes carried out by the Army across the Line of Control (LoC) were recognised across the world and it reflects government’s intention towards zero tolerance against terrorism.”

Shah also expressed concern for doing politics by some opposition parties on surgical strikes, Javadekar said.

“During his speech the BJP President also appealed to all the political parties to think of holding general and assembly polls simultaneously. He said, the party has also constituted a committee to submit a report in this regard,” Javdekar said.

To strengthen the party, Shah also asked the party workers to do ‘shram daan’ in those area where the party base is not strong.

Senior party leaders, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are took part in the meeting. Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a meeting of party national office bearers and discussed various issues.

Modi will address the valedictory session on Saturday.

The BJP national executive also passed a political resolution.

