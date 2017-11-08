Surya Prakash likely to get second term as Prasar Bharati chairperson

A Surya Prakash, who demitted office as chairperson of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati in October, is all set to be reappointed for a second term, government sources said.

The sources told Hindustan Times that his selection has been approved by a committee headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and comprising the chairperson of the Press Council of India, and the President’s nominee, the secretary, information and broadcasting ministry.

The official order announcing Prakash’s appointment is yet to be issued, but the sources indicated that his reappointment was suggested by the ministry, under which Prasar Bharati is an autonomous body.

Prakash, who has served in various editorial capacities across print and electronic media, is a distinguished fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation, a think tank with links to the RSS.

He has been pitching for more autonomy for the public broadcaster of which All India Radio and Doordarshan are the publicity arms.

He was appointed chairperson for a three-year term in October 2014.